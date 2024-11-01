Damien Duff: 'This is Hollywood... This is the greatest story'

A JUBILANT Damien Duff hailed Shelbourne’s players and staff after they secured a first Premier Division title triumph since 2006 tonight.

A late goal from substitute Harry Wood earned the visitors the hard-fought win they needed to pip Shamrock Rovers to glory.

“I’ve said the last few weeks have been the pinnacle of my professional career and that wipes the floor with it,” Duff told RTÉ.

“Commiserations to Stephen [Bradley], it was a two-horse race tonight. But obviously Ruaidhrí [Higgins] and a couple more [were in contention]. But I think we were worthy winners tonight, there was a real flatness around the ground, so bizarrely, it was probably a good game to have.

“If you put your mind to it, you can do anything you want and my players have done that.”

Duff has had a dramatic impact since taking over the newly promoted club three years ago.

The former Ireland international guided the Dublin side to the FAI Cup final in his first season, securing European football last year and has now won his first major trophy as a manager.

“I want to up the standards everywhere around the league because Irish football is in my blood,” he said.

“I’m a different man to what I was as a player. The fire was always there and I wanted to speak but couldn’t because I was a shy guy.

“I’ve become a different animal and I wear my heart on my sleeve. That’s all I’ve done with Shelbourne. People ask how have I done it but I don’t actually know, to be brutally honest.”

Duff suggested a change in approach and his increasingly relaxed manner contributed to the success.

“Maybe I’ve grown as a manager. Two years ago for the FAI Cup final, I was working 24/7 whereas last night I went out with my wife for a glass of wine.

“I guess I’m relaxed and the players mirror how I am so that helps.

“To come up to the Brandywell against a great team and manager, people talk about Leicester City and Hollywood — this is Hollywood. With respect to Stuey [Byrne] and all the great players who won titles before, this is the greatest story.”

Man of the match JJ Lunney added: “It’s hard to put into words, to be honest. I’m not really a man for emotions but that’s got the better of me today, it’s unbelievable.

“There are going to be ups and downs in a season. Nobody gave us a chance at the start of the year except us. We believed the whole time, no matter what, no matter the bad form, and me getting injured at such a tough time, but it was with eyes on getting back and helping the team as best I could. I like to think I played my part and we got the rewards.

“We love a 1-0, we love scraping by. But it feels even better, a goal in the last few minutes. It’s all the sweeter. We didn’t make it easy, we dropped points when we shouldn’t have, but all that matters is that trophy.”

“Without [Duff], without all the staff, they’re the best in the country, we don’t win this league. We play on the pitch but he’s the man behind the scenes putting in all the work for us.”