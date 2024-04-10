Damien Duff vows to help fan who threw smoke bomb with ban imminent

LET’S JUST GET the ‘any other business’ section of Damien Duff’s media engagement out of the way first.

Anthony Barry is the latest to re-emerge as a candidate for the Republic of Ireland manager’s job and the Shelbourne boss was, as has become customary over the last number of months in this exhausting search for Stephen Kenny’s successor, asked for his thoughts.

“It’s had enough airtime,” he said.

“I don’t have any view and that’s not me copping out. I just heard Anthony Barry’s name and that sounds amazing, I’d love to see him work.

“He looks an amazing coach, a proper fella, so if it’s Anthony, then great and I wish him luck. If it is John [O'Shea], that’s great too. I wish him luck.”

Duff has more important matters occupying his thoughts this week.

Shels are six points clear of Derry City at the top of the Premier Division after a 2-2 draw at Drogheda United on Friday night.

It is a game that grabbed headlines after a young supporter in the away end threw a smoke bomb at the linesman. A ban on supporters travelling to their away game against Galway United is now likely to be confirmed later today given the precedent set for similar incidents involving Drogheda last season and Bohemians fans earlier in this campaign.

Bohs visit Tolka Park on Friday and while it’s live on RTÉ this north Dublin derby is already a 4,700 sell-out, with the club also revealing that the the capacity in Drumcondra is set to increase by a further 1,000 in the coming weeks due to more terracing beside the Riverside Stand as well as an expanded away section.

Still, despite a ban set to be imposed due to the actions of one fan the other night, Duff admits his initial frustration at the situation as been channeled into something more worthwhile.

“I’ve obviously calmed down. It was a horrible sight. I was angry, embarrassed as everyone was at the club. It hurt the fans as well, whether they found the person or what. Again on me, angry and emotional and probably quick to slaughter the person.

“At the same time I’m keen to help as well. You hear rumours that it was a young boy or whatever, young enough that they shouldn’t have been there. I want to help the league, I want to help the club and I want to help these people.

“I’m sure he’s grossly embarrassed and gone underground but you can’t just leave him be as well. When I said come down to the training ground, it wasn’t to get him a headlock or anything. No, just have a chat. I’m sure the person has learned. Quick to vilify and by my tone you would have got that, but I want to help as well.”

“I’m no angel, I have made loads of mistakes in my life. I’m certainly no angel and I have said the wrong thing probably many things, as you would agree with that, and done the wrong thing. I’m no angel.

“I was pointing the finger on Friday night but I want to help. It is a young fan base and from a positive point of view that’s why the crowds are growing. But at the same time, and I think I said it here a month ago, I can’t see how the crowds would suffer but with things like this the crowds could suffer.”

Shels remain unbeaten – Cork City in the First Division are the only other club who can say the same – and Duff is adamant that the expectation to maintain their place at the top of the Premier Division is something he and his players will relish.

“I consciously created pressure, pressure, pressure within the club, within the squad, within the team from day one. Not trying to be anyone else, just who I am. I’ve always put an unmerciful amount of pressure on myself.

“Being top of the league, I don’t feel added pressure, I put enough pressure on the guys already. Do they feel pressure? No, they’ve felt pressure from day one off me. I haven’t got into that side with them at all.

“I try to prod them emotionally from time to time. Here, I’ve been relegated three times [as a player]. That’s a different pressure. Totally.”