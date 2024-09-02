'This year might be Damien’s year' - Dermot Keely

FORMER SHELBOURNE BOSS Dermot Keely is keeping a keen eye on his former student Damien Duff’s title charge, Shane Keegan and David Sneyd heard on the latest episode of the Football Family, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I had him in school actually, I taught him,” Keely said.

“I think he’s very single-minded. In school he was very good, clever, he knows about stuff!

“For me, it’s definitely a shock [that Shels are top]. I didn’t think they were good enough at the start of the season to win a league, but he has brought stuff in.

“He doesn’t like losing, he sets out not to lose matches. I don’t think he sets out particularly to win matches, but he definitely has this thing about not losing matches.

“If you start out trying not to lose, then you can build on it to try and win. I think he’s done that this season.”

Keely added: “I think the league has helped him also and will help him.”

“I think Rovers are gone because of their commitments in Europe, really. Trying to win five titles needs 100% concentration.

“It’s very difficult when you’re playing more and more European matches to keep your eye on domestic football.

“The top end of the league with Shels, Derry City and even Waterford has been in a bit of a flux.

“Again, you might need a bit of luck. This year might be Damien’s year because everyone is beating everybody. That suits him. He’s doing a fantastic job!”

“He could be on for a double, could he?”

Keely was chatting to David and Shane about his new autobiography ‘Better without the ball’, which he will be launching around Ireland over the next month.

“I rang Damien and he said he’d come to the launch of the book when I’m in Tolka Park. I said, ‘are you sure?’ and he said ‘200%’.”

Dermot’s book launch evente:

Thursday 19 September - Oriel Park, 7:30pm

Friday 20 September - Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 6pm

Saturday 21 September - The Showground, 6pm

Monday 23 September - Home Farm, 6pm

Wednesday 25 September - Tolka Park, 8pm

Thursday 26 September - The Glen of Aherlow Bar, 8pm

Friday 27 September - Shamrock Rovers, 6pm

Saturday 28 September - Glentoran FC, 1pm

Sunday 6 October - Paddy’s Bar Lanzarote, 8pm.