Damien Duff knows every goal counts on road to title with Shelbourne

THE LAST TIME Shelbourne scored two goals away from home in the Premier Division was 24 May.

It was also a night when they truly marked themselves out as proper title contenders.

A statement 2-0 win at Shamrock Rovers was secured courtesy of two penalties from Will Jarvis, and when Robert Lopes was sent off in the concession of the second Shels showed their class in controlling the rest of the game.

Jarvis, the on-loan Hull City winger, was on track to be crowned player of the year before he was recalled by his parent club at the start of last month.

Another stalwart of that Damien Duff starting XI was left-sided centre back Gavin Molloy. Aberdeen made the most of a paltry €75,000 release clause in his contract and the 22-year-old was their first summer signing in July.

There has been no soft bedding in process required for the Dubliner at Pittodrie. He has played every minute of the Dons’ five league games and their 100% start to the season sees them level with Celtic at the top of the table.

That night in Tallaght, it felt like Shels were riding the crest of a wave. Four days earlier, a dramatic 96th-minute goal from Evan Caffrey earned a 2-1 win away to St Patrick’s Athletic. Stephen Kenny had returned to the League of Ireland with the Saints and Duff enjoyed the moment against his former boss with the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement

There were wild celebrations in Inchicore while the controlled manner of the performance and win against Rovers was matched by the muted celebrations by the manager in front of the away fans.

Shels were six points clear of Derry City in second spot and the Hoops were nine adrift of the Hoops.

Almost three months on and the Tolka Park club have had five league games on their travels since, picking up eight points with wins at Waterford and Dundalk, drawing with Drogheda United and Bohemians, while losing to Sligo Rovers. The scored once in each of those fixtures.

Galway United makes it six tonight, a side they have already beaten twice in the league and also knocked out of the FAI Cup on penalties. But John Caulfield’s men beat Shels in Eamonn Deacy Park back in April and, you guessed it, one goal was all that was needed.

Only bottom club Dundalk have scored fewer goals (21) than Galway (25) while the league leaders have scored five fewer (32) than second from bottom Drogheda.

Both sides are built on impressive organisation and a clarity of defensive understanding. It’s why Shels are going for the title and Galway are battling for a European place, just three points off Rovers in third.

Shels did hold hopes of a league and FAI Cup double until the were knocked out of the competition last weekend, beaten 2-0 in Derry.

“It’s been a great week of training, with the lads in great spirits. They have an elite mentality, and they don’t dwell on setbacks because they know time is not worth wasted sulking,” Duff said of preparations this week.

“While it was disappointing to go out of the FAI Cup, it’s left us with a single focus, which can only be a good thing. All our energy is directed towards that one goal, with no distractions. We’re in an unbelievable position right now, and at the start of the season, this is exactly where fans, players, and staff wanted to be with seven games remaining.”

Until Dundalk’s rescue takeover was confirmed on Tuesday evening, the possibility of the club going out of existence and their results being expunged was a distinct possibility. That would have meant Derry leapfrogging Shels

“I always had faith that it would get sorted. Dundalk is too big a club to go under and it is something that could not happen under the FAI’s watch either,” Duff said.

“The league is in such a great place that it could not afford a major, major setback like that. So firstly for the league it is great and also from a Shelbourne point of view.”

What isn’t so great for Shels is that midfielder JJ Lunney will miss this away day with a calf injury, while defender Sam Bone is sidelined with a similar issue. If they can overcome those setbacks and enjoy more success on the road then they will clear another significant obstacle in this title run-in.

As their away record shows, every single goal counts.

Tonight – Galway United v Shelbourne, 7.45pm.