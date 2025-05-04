Advertisement
Kerry's Paudie Clifford and Seán Kelly of Galway after their respective provincial successes last year.
Poll: Who will win the Munster and Connacht football finals?

Clare and Kerry will contest the Munster final while Galway and Mayo feature in the Connacht final.
8.01am, 4 May 2025

PROVINCIAL SILVERWARE IS up for grabs this weekend as the top prizes in the Munster and Connacht competitions are distributed later today.

For the third year in a row, Kerry and Clare will contest the Munster football final.

The Banner gave Kerry a gritty display last year but could only trouble them for spells as Jack O’Connor’s side won their fourth Munster crown on the bounce.

They accounted for Tipperary two weeks ago, with Mark McInerney scoring 2-5 on the way to victory. Kerry were pushed to the wire by Cork in the other semi-final and needed extra-time to progress and keep the Munster defence on the road.

All signs would suggest that Kerry will be crowned Munster champions again later today, but after Meath’s shock win over Dublin, could we be treated to another unexpected result in Fitzgerald Stadium?

Meanwhile, Galway and Mayo will battle it out for the Connacht title.

Galway are the reigning three-in-a-row champions who navigated their way past New York and Roscommon to return to the final. Mayo edged out Sligo in a tight battle and had to face down another spirited challenge against Leitrim to get back to the final where they will hope to avenge last year’s defeat.

Will Galway complete a provincial four-in-a-row this weekend, or will Mayo regain the Connacht crown for the first time since 2021?

So, who are your picks for the Munster and Connacht finals?


Poll Results:

Kerry & Galway (1)
Kerry & Mayo (1)
Clare & Galway (1)
Clare & Mayo (1)

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here

