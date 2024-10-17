Damien Duff says Shelbourne fans should not be "dreading" title run-in

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS “now isn’t the time” for Shelbourne supporters to be “dreading” the title run-in as they prepare to face Waterford at Tolka Park tomorrow.

The Reds remain top of the Premier Division going into the final three games of the season despite winning just twice in their last 10 games.

Those victories came against Dundalk on 30 August and Galway on 28 June.

The international window provided a welcome break for Duff and his players after a 2-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. Derry City failed to capitalise with their re-arranged fixtures over the last week, drawing with Bohemians and Sligo Rovers.

The Candystripes are level on 52 points with the five-in-a-row-chasing Hoops, while St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United face other tomorrow and are on 50 points apiece.

It has all combined for a tantalising conclusion, with Duff welcoming the return from injury of key players such as midfielder JJ Lunney and forward Aiden O’Brien. Matty Smith is suspended for the visit of Waterford while Sam Bone and Shane Griffin are ruled out with calf injuries.

But Duff is primed for the thrill of what is to come and is hoping Tolka will be close to a sell-out with more than 4,000 tickets already sold.

“Just bring your energy and bring your quality. What I tell the players is that I want them to perform. We’re all in this together – myself, the staff, and the fans. Everyone needs to show up. It’s an incredibly exciting time,” he said.

“If anyone’s feeling nervous, now isn’t the time for that, nor for looking elsewhere or dreading these games. I can’t wait, and the players can’t wait either. These are the moments to be savoured.

“I won’t be looking elsewhere, because if you’re looking at a score elsewhere you are not focusing on our game and our jobs, that we are in control of, there’s been plenty of times this season where I’ve only found out the results after.

“Sometimes you hear about it from someone near the dugout or sense goals happening elsewhere from the roar of the Riverside but all our focus should be on our own performance.”

Duff explained how they didn’t arrange a friendly or in-house game after the international break, instead preferring to focus on training, while Shels heroes Stuey Byrne and Tony Sheridan caught up with goalkeeper Conor Kearns and defender Kameron Ledwidge to pass on some words of advice.

“They’re still young men. Kam and Conor, in this position for the first time in their careers, so are many of the squad, so for them to spend some time with people who’ve brought success to this club is great.

“Too often, if you’ve a couple of bad results, you hear the negative stuff and you don’t want players to start believing it. Around our dressing room, at our training ground, and at Tolka, it’s all about positivity. For Shero and Stuey to spend a bit of time with the lads yesterday, offering words of wisdom, encouragement, and positivity.

“It’s exactly what they need and deserve to hear because those players have been amazing all season for this football club.

“The important words I keep emphasising are patience and calm—enjoy the game. I want us to take the first 10 to 20 minutes without rushing or forcing things. There’s no need to push too hard early on; gripping the bat too tight, being nervous, it’s not the time for that, 90-100 minutes is a long time in a game.

“You can’t win it in the first five-10 minutes. First and foremost we need to deliver a good performance as individuals and a collective, and then we know where that can take us.”