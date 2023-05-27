DAMIEN DUFF SAYS he has no intention of lowering his intensity levels but the Shelbourne manager accepts that it’s his responsibility to make his side a more potent attacking threat.

While the Reds have conceded just four times from open play in 2023 and secured their eighth clean sheet from 17 Premier Division games in last night’s 0-0 draw away to Bohemians, they’ve scored just 16 times this term.

They rarely threatened in the final third at Dalymount Park and only bottom side UCD (nine) have few found the net fewer times.

“I can’t criticise the lads. The one criticism and maybe over the course of the season is of myself because I still don’t think we’ve clicked into gear with a real freedom,” Duff said.

“I told the boys inside as well. Maybe I’m too intense but I’m not going to calm down and meet anybody halfway, so the guys need to know ‘here, we don’t bite’, there’s top, top footballers in there and I just think over last season, how we improved all year with the ball and dominated games. I still think we’re tense with the ball so maybe I just need to calm down, I don’t know.

“When I calm down I’ll retire,” Duff responded when asked if he was likely to mellow.

“I won’t be bouncing out of bed in the morning. It’s just up to me. I love coaching but it’s management as well. As a team as a whole I don’t think, and it sounds mad because we’ve won a lot of games, big games and in a great position in the league, but I don’t think we’ve played with a real freedom yet. It’s up to me to figure out.

That’s the other side of the game. You can only improve. Everyone talks about us being so well set up defensively and we work for each other, we press so well and are so organised.

“We do, we’ve only conceded four goals from open play which is an incredible stat, but when you see the other side of it that’s up to me and the staff to figure out. I’ve had the conversations a lot in what we call the bunker, our office is a shipping container, glamorous, but I still think I can free them up more.”

The introduction of 18-year-old midfielder Jad Hakiki off the bench did give Shels more impetuous last night while the return of striker Sean Boyd – last season’s top scorer at Tolka Park – was also a huge boost after four months out following groin surgery.

“As good as we’ve been, Sean is a big personality on and off the pitch. He occupies defenders. Coming on, first action we get a corner off him. He gets our fans off their feet.

“He’s a massive boost for everyone, coming back. Along with Gav Molloy, silent warrior, doesn’t speak much. He came back after a horrific injury, 10 weeks out, and he was outstanding,” Duff, who spoke of his desire to add reinforcements during the summer transfer window, continued.

I’ll try to work a bit of magic. My reference point will always be Mattie Smith. Why? Because he gave the club, staff, team, dressing room, a lift by just walking in the door last year. That’s the type of character I want in.”

On-loan Reading midfielder Kian Leavy is set to depart the English club next month and Duff has also held talks with his agent, former St Patrick’s Athletic boss Pat Dolan, about another deal for the 21-year-old.

“He gets bums off seats. He excites people, like Jad [Hakiki]. The one performer [last night], Jad, the way he moves, beautiful, Kian is a bit like that.”