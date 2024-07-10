'I would raze Abbotstown to the ground' - Damien Duff on need for reset in Irish football

DAMIEN DUFF EMBARKS on what he hopes will be a successful European campaign with Shelbourne on Thursday but the Tolka Park boss believes drastic action is required to turn around the fortunes of football in this country.

Especially on the back of the investigation by RTE and the Sunday Independent that revealed allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying towards female players from male coaches in the 1990s.

“I’ve thought about the ladies, the women in the programme a lot since then, every day.

“They are absolute heroines for coming out and speaking. I thought there were some powerful people on the show, the women that is.”

Advertisement

When asked if a complete reset in Irish football was required and where he would start, Duff responded by pin-pointing the FAI’s base in west Dublin where he worked during his time on Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff with the senior men’s team.

“I would, how would I word it, I would raze Abbotstown to the ground because it’s the most uninviting, unenthusiastic workplace, not in world football but in the world.

“The fact you’re laughing shows I’m not far off the f***ing mark. I used to dread going in there once a month.”

Duff also stressed the need for his players to maintain full focus on getting a positive result in the first leg of their Europa Conference League first-round qualifier with St. Joseph’s of Gibraltar tonight.

“Myself, my staff and the players are very proud, proud to be playing in Europe but, beyond that, it’s absolute business. There might be a celebratory mood with people and fans in the stadium but it absolutely isn’t with us.

“Unambitious clubs, unambitious staff, unambitious players would come here in a celebratory mood, we’re looking to win the game.

“I don’t get up every day and pinch myself.

“It wasn’t just the aim from last year to qualify for Europe. That was there in year one. I thought it would be an amazing achievement and you see that Galway and Waterford are there or thereabouts this year. That could happen.

“From minute one the goal was Europe and it was leading to one thing which was winning the title. When that happens, I hope sooner rather than later,” Duff said.