Galway United attacker Moses Dyer scoops Player of the Month award for April

GALWAY UNITED ATTACKER Moses Dyer has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for April.

The 28-year-old Kiwi finished ahead of Drogheda United’s Warren Davis and Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers, becoming the first player from New Zealand to win the monthly award.

Dyer scored half of his season’s tally of eight goals in April, recording back-to-back braces in a 2-2 draw at Shelbourne and in a 2-1 home win over Drogheda United.

The 28-year-old is currently the top scorer in the Premier Division with eight goals, two clear of Drogheda’s Davis, Derry City’s Michael Duffy, and Owen Elding of Sligo Rovers.

Dyer received almost twice as many votes as each of the runners up to win the award upon his second nomination.

“I am feeling good and it’s good to get nominated twice but even better to go and win the award,” Dyer said. “I think April was my best month so far playing for Galway United.

“It’s been a long journey for me playing in so many different countries but Ireland is my favourite so far. It’s taken me a while to get used to the weather here but I have settled in and it’s great working with my manager, John (Caulfield) and the coaching staff here.

“It’s amazing in that I get to travel the world to play football,” Dyer added. “I have the best job in the world and there’s nothing more to say really. It’s the best thing ever and that’s why I have come to Ireland. I never thought I’d ever come to Ireland and now I am playing here and living in Galway.”

Born in Palmerston North, the attacker Dyer wears the No.9 shirt for the Tribesmen. He started his career at the Auckland City youth academy before going on to play for Flora in Norway, Valour in Canada, and Vancouver FC in America before coming to the west of Ireland.

Dyer, who has been capped on 11 occasions by New Zealand, was Valour’s all-time leading goal-scorer and he brings a wealth of global experience to Galway.

He scored 19 goals in 54 appearances for Valour during his spell in Canada in 2021.

Speaking of Galway United’s recent results, he said, “We had a little dip in form lately losing to Waterford, Bohemians and St Pat’s and we have dropped to eighth in the table but we’re still only six points off the top.

“We need to go on another little run and get right back up the table.”