Damien Duff reveals Shelbourne fitness coach was racially abused before Dublin derby

DAMIEN DUFF HAS revealed that a member of his backroom staff was racially abused before Shelbourne’s 2-1 win over St Patrick’s Athletic last night.

The alleged incident occurred during the warm-up when strength and conditioning coach Mauro Martins heard a racial slur directed at him by at least one young supporter.

Advertisement

Duff was informed of the situation aftewards and brought the incident to light as he explained how his own family members were targeted with personal insults during another Dublin derby with Bohemians at Dalymount Park last week.

“Sometimes you have to bite your tongue. Last week, my mam, my dad and my brothers are getting abused,” Duff said.

“Tonight, Mauro (Mauro Martins), our fitness coach, not one of the best in the league, one of the best in the world, from Portugal, he got racially abused. That’s why it’s a special night, not for the club really but for him. That’s all I’ll say on the matter. I’ll leave it with whoever the relevant people are.”

Shels beat St Pat’s 2-1 and, when asked if the incident had been reported to the referee or FAI’s match delegate, Duff added: “Ah here, I don’t know who you speak to in this country but, at the end of the day, in a strange way, I thank the fans because it gave us an extra incentive to go and do it for Mauro because we’re a family, we’re not a squad, we’re not a football club, we’re a family, and the lads were desperate to go and get the win for Mauro.”

Pushed on ensuring the incident would be reported to ensure the matter was dealt with properly, Duff continued: “Yeah, here, I don’t know who takes it over now. Something has been said. There’ll obviously be no proof so it will get brushed under the carpet. So, here, you asked me ‘Do I take the abuse?’ Yeah, family and all, but sometimes it can go a bit too far.”

Both clubs are now awaiting the match delegate’s report.