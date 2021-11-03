Shefflin adds to coaching team with ex-Galway captain and former St Thomas' boss

HENRY SHEFFLIN HAS added Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally to his Galway backroom team ahead of 2022.

Shefflin is bringing former Tribe skipper Joyce, who was part of the 2017 All-Ireland winning coaching set-up, on board.

He’ll be joined by highly-rated Kevin Lally who managed St Thomas’ to three Galway SHC titles from 2018-20. Lally also coached the county minors in the past two seasons where they lifted the All-Ireland title in 2020 and lost the final earlier this summer.

Joyce and Lally with join former Kilkenny hurler Richie O’Neill, who was confirmed as coach when Shefflin’s appointment was announced.

Meanwhile, two-time All-Ireland winning minor manager Brian Hanley has been recommended as the new Galway U20 manager on a three-year term, subject to ratification.

“Galway GAA wish Brian, Damien and Kevin the very best in their new roles,” a Galway GAA statement read.