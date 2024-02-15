Advertisement
Dan Ashworth. Alamy Stock Photo
dan is the man

Manchester United seeking to bring in Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth

Omar Berrada is coming in as CEO and United are hoping Ashworth will form part of their new-look hierarchy.
12 minutes ago

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE hoping to bring in Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, the PA news agency understands.

Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake of the Old Trafford giants and take control of football operations is expected to be completed next week.

The Ineos chairman’s determination to hit the ground running has seen his team move to strengthen United’s football leadership team, with recruitment a particular area of focus.

Manchester City’s Omar Berrada is coming in as chief executive and United are hoping Newcastle sporting director Ashworth will form part of their new-look hierarchy.

United want to bring in the former Football Association technical director, but a deal is not necessarily straightforward given negotiations with the Magpies over cost and timeframes.

The PA news agency understands poor player trading has been a key area targeted for improvement by Ineos as they prepare to take control of football operations.

Sales have been pinpointed as a concern on top of United’s missteps making signings.

Press Association
