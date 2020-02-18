Three concussions in five months but Biggar is cleared to play

WALES’ HOPES OF retaining their Six Nations championship have been handed a timely boost with the news that Dan Biggar has returned to training.

Last year’s grand slam winners have been struck with an injury crisis at No10 – their week starting with just one fit out-half, Jarrod Evans.

Top of the injury list was Biggar who failed his Head Injury Assessment against Ireland. Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell have been ruled out of the tournament while Owen Williams is also unavailable for Saturday’s showdown against France.

That led to reports that Rhys Priestland would be recalled – despite being 10 caps shy of Wales’ bizarre ruling, whereby players who have fewer than 60 caps, and who play outside Wales, are not eligible to be called up. Priestland has 50 caps.

In any case, Biggar trained with Wales yesterday and his club coach, Chris Boyd, confirmed he could play this weekend, despite that third concussion in five months.

Boyd said: “He has gone through all his protocols this week and his protocol return to play has been fine so he has gone through those steps and there are no issues; so I am assuming he will be fine to play next weekend for Wales against France.”