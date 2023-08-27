Wales out-half Dan Biggar to retire from international duty after World Cup

WALES OUT-HALF DAN Biggar has announced that he will retire from international rugby after the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

The 33-year-old has been capped 109 times for Wales, having made his Test debut as a 19-year-old in 2008.

Biggar is expected to continue playing for his club team, Toulon.

“I’ve decided to call time on my Wales career after the World Cup,” Biggar said.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dan Biggar yn ymddeol o rygbi rhyngwladol wedi Cwpan y Byd.⁰⁰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dan Biggar has announced that he will be calling time on his international career after the Rugby World Cup⁰⁰What's your best memory of Dan in a Welsh jersey so far? pic.twitter.com/6UDZGXqoCL — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 26, 2023

“It’s 15 years since I turned up to my first camp and it feels like the right time to walk away.

“For the next few weeks I’ll keep trying to prove people wrong and I’ll keep fighting for every blade of grass.

“One thing I can guarantee you is this team will fight in France.”

Biggar has won three Six Nations titles and one Grand Slam during his 15-year international career, and has toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.

Wales open their World Cup campaign against Fiji on 10 September before taking on Portugal, Australia and Georgia in Pool C.