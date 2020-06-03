This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks legend Dan Carter in line for Super Rugby return

According to several media outlets, the 38-year-old has agreed a short-term deal to play for the Blues.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 10:25 PM
25 minutes ago 831 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5114399
Dan Carter during his time at Racing 92.
Image: Adam Davy
Dan Carter during his time at Racing 92.
Dan Carter during his time at Racing 92.
Image: Adam Davy

TWO-TIME WORLD CUP winner Dan Carter is set to make a surprise return to Super Rugby with the Auckland Blues, New Zealand media are reporting.

Carter, a three-time World Player of the Year, moved back to New Zealand earlier this year after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of rugby in Japan, where he was playing for Kobe Steelers.

According to several media outlets, the 38-year-old agreed a short-term deal to play for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa — a domestic version of the southern hemisphere competition which is due to start this month.

Radio New Zealand said Blues coach Leon MacDonald alerted his players to the recruitment coup in a message on Wednesday.

“His motive is to give back to NZ Rugby by sharing his experience/knowledge with us,” MacDonald wrote. “Great opportunity to learn from one of the game’s greats.”

It said the champion fly-half was coming into the squad as cover for the injured Stephen Perofeta. The Blues already have incumbent All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett — himself a two-time World Player of the Year — meaning Carter may fill the role of supersub off the bench.

Carter played the first of his 112 Tests for the All Blacks in 2003, scored a record 1,598 points during his international career and was the World Player of the Year in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

He first played for French club Racing 92 after retiring from Test rugby following the 2015 World Cup, before signing a two-year deal with Kobe Steelers in 2018.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie