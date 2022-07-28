Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shamrock Rovers sign ex-Dundalk defender Dan Cleary

The defender joins having left St Johnstone of Scotland.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 4:53 PM
Daniel Cleary is unveiled by Shamrock Rovers.
SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE swelled their defensive ranks with the addition of former Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary. 

Cleary was the subject of interest from Rovers prior to the season’s start, but instead he elected to join St Johnstone of Scotland. It was announced yesterday that Cleary wished to return to Ireland for family reasons, and he has now completed a move to Tallaght Stadium on a multi-year deal. 

He adds to Rovers’ defensive options in good time, with Roberto Lopes sidelined for eight weeks with a knee injury as their European campaign continues, with the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifier against Shkupi of North Macedonia slated for next Thursday. 

He is in contention to face Bangor Celtic in the first round of the FAI Cup tomorrow night. 

“I’m absolutely buzzing, delighted to get over the line and looking forward to getting stuck in”, said Cleary. “Rovers have always been a massive club in Ireland. It’s good to see how well they have been doing the last few years and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

“It’s no secret that Dan is someone that we have admired for quite some time”, said manager Stephen Bradley. “We spoke at length before he went to St. Johnstone and kept in touch. The opportunity to sign him came up recently and we are delighted to get him in the door. He has a lot of the attributes that we require from our defenders. He’s a very experienced player that has won everything that there is to win. We feel that he is someone that will improve our team and our squad. We look at the whole package that he brings, with European experience, and trophies, he’s played at a good level for all of his career, and he is a good age for us as well. He ticks all the boxes that we look for in a player. He’s fit, he’s had his pre-season minutes and he is ready to go. He trained with us this morning and he is available for tomorrow as well.”

He is Rovers’ second signing of the week, following yesterday’s arrival of Simon Power. 

