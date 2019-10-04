Dan Crowley stars as Birmingham snatch late winner against Middlesbrough

DAN CROWLEY ASSISTED a late, late goal as Birmingham ended a three-match losing streak with a 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham dominated swathes of the game, and took the lead just past the half-hour mark through Fran Villalba. With three minutes to go it looked like a lead squandered, when the Blues allowed Daniel Ayala head bundle home a late equaliser.

Just a minute later, however, Crowley’s fleet of foot scooped out some space on the right-hand side of the box, and his superb cross allowed teenager Odin Bailey head home from point-blank range.

Crowley has been scouted by Mick McCarthy, although in August the Irish manager said the FAI were assessing his eligibility. Crowley was born in Coventry and swapped between Ireland and England at underage level. He played for both countries at U16 and U17 level, and then represented the England U19s. He declared for Ireland earlier this year.

Elsewhere at St Andrew’s, Darren Randolph was in outstanding form, but a string of impressive saves ultimately did nothing to stop ‘Boro falling to another defeat.

Robbie Keane will link up with the Irish squad with his and Jonathan Woodgate’s side 20th in the table, with just 10 points from 11 games. Birmingham, meanwhile, are 12th.