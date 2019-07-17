This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland youth international Crowley set to sign for Birmingham after Netherlands stint

The 21-year-old came through the Arsenal system before moving to Willem II.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 10:03 AM
11 minutes ago 380 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4727719
Crowley celebrates a KNVB Cup semi-final win over AZ in February.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Crowley celebrates a KNVB Cup semi-final win over AZ in February.
Crowley celebrates a KNVB Cup semi-final win over AZ in February.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BIRMINGHAM ARE SET to sign former Ireland and England under age international Daniel Crowley ahead of the 2019/20 Championship season.

The 21-year-old Coventry-born midfielder left Arsenal in 2017 to play in the Eredivisie with Willem II. Crowley’s time in the Netherlands culminated in helping Willem II progress to the KNVB Cup final, which ended in defeat to Ajax.

The Daily Mail report that the Blues will pay £650,000 for the playmaker, who was in the sights of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy at the tail end of last season.

“Our international department are sorting Danny’s paperwork,” McCarthy said in February, “Noel King brought him to my attention when I got the job and we’ll have a look at Danny with Willem II before I go to see him for myself.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie