Ireland youth international Crowley set to sign for Birmingham after Netherlands stint

BIRMINGHAM ARE SET to sign former Ireland and England under age international Daniel Crowley ahead of the 2019/20 Championship season.

The 21-year-old Coventry-born midfielder left Arsenal in 2017 to play in the Eredivisie with Willem II. Crowley’s time in the Netherlands culminated in helping Willem II progress to the KNVB Cup final, which ended in defeat to Ajax.

The Daily Mail report that the Blues will pay £650,000 for the playmaker, who was in the sights of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy at the tail end of last season.

“Our international department are sorting Danny’s paperwork,” McCarthy said in February, “Noel King brought him to my attention when I got the job and we’ll have a look at Danny with Willem II before I go to see him for myself.”