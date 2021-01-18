BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 18 January 2021
Dan Crowley joins Hull on loan after falling out of favour at Birmingham

The former Ireland underage international hasn’t featured for the Blues since October.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Jan 2021, 6:20 PM
30 minutes ago 574 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5328640
Crowley at the club's training ground.
Image: Twitter/Hull City
Crowley at the club's training ground.
Crowley at the club's training ground.
Image: Twitter/Hull City

DAN CROWLEY HAS made a loan move to Hull City until the end of the season. 

The 23-year-old, who has spoken of his ambition to represent the Republic of Ireland having lined out for both Ireland and England at underage level, follows ex-Dundalk midfielder Jordan Flores in joining the League One side.

Midfielder Crowley arrived at the Blues from Willem II in July 2019, but he has fallen out of favour under current manager Aitor Karanka — making the most recent of his four appearances this season back in October. 

The Spaniard advised him to leave earlier this month, and the former Arsenal and Aston Villa youth player will be hoping to feature more regularly with the Tigers, who are second in the table.

“It’s a great signing for us,” said Hull head coach Grant McCann.

“He will make a difference in the front three and is versatile in how he can play, off the left or as a 10, sometimes as a nine.

“He’s a clever player and wants to get on the ball, wants to get on the half-turn, wants to create opportunities and wants to score goals.

“It’s three new signings in the last week with Gavin Whyte and Jordan Flores, and we’re really pleased with our business.”

