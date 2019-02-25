This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McCarthy welcomes decision by Eredivisie midfielder Crowley to declare for Ireland

The ex-Arsenal midfielder has represented England at U19 level.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 25 Feb 2019, 3:30 PM
26 minutes ago 986 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4512175
Crowley in action for Dutch side Willem II against Borussia Dortmund last month.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Crowley in action for Dutch side Willem II against Borussia Dortmund last month.
Crowley in action for Dutch side Willem II against Borussia Dortmund last month.
Image: DPA/PA Images

MICK MCCARTHY HAS welcomed the decision made by former Arsenal and England underage midfielder Dan Crowley to declare for Ireland in the hope of earning a senior cap in the near future.

The 21-year-old has previously represented both Ireland and the Three Lions at U19 level, but last week confirmed to the Irish Independent that he would be applying for an official transfer from Fifa.

Crowley was snapped by up Arsene Wenger’s Gunners from Aston Villa at the age of 16 and caught the eye of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane during a loan spell with Championship side Barnsley in 2015.

He is currently impressing with Dutch side Willem II in the Eredivisie, so far this season making 23 appearances in the Netherlands’ top-flight where he has scored five goals and teed up six assists.

Soccer - Barclays U21 Premier League - Arsenal U21 v Derby County U21 - Meadow Park Crowley moved to Arsenal in 2016, spending time on loan with Barnsley, Oxford and Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles. Source: EMPICS Sport

Ireland boss McCarthy revealed this past weekend that the FAI would be sending personnel over to watch Crowley in the near future.

The FAI have been working with Danny on this for some time now and Noel King (Player Identification Manager) has made arrangements to go to Holland and watch Danny play,” said McCarthy.

Born in Coventry, Crowley’s grandparents hail from Cork and Waterford on his father’s side of the family, while his mother also has relations that come from Mayo.

He said that he had been in contact with FAI scout Mark O’Toole over his aspirations to earn a senior cap for the Boys in Green going forward.

“I grew up in England and have friends there but never owned an England kit,” Crowley said. “Ireland were the team I supported at the Euro 2016 finals.

Netherlands: Willem II vs NAC The midfielder has played against Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord this season. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“I’ve asked the FAI to process the transfer. I’ll wait for my clearance to come through and would be delighted to be part of the Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 campaign if selected.”

“I had a strong Irish upbringing and spent most of my childhood summers playing sports in Tramore, Co Waterford,” he added.

“Ireland was always the team I supported at international level. I was young at the time but I remember crying my eyes out when Spain won that penalty shoot-out at the 2002 World Cup.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dublin Marathon increased to record 22,500 runners
    Dublin Marathon increased to record 22,500 runners
    'I think there's a total disconnect between the rule makers and the players and the people on the ground'
    'Ignored at viewings because they're black or Asian': Dozens of asylum seekers facing homelessness
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie