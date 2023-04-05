Dan Goggin set for move abroad as Munster confirm centre's departure

DAN GOGGIN IS expected to make a move abroad after Munster confirmed news of the centre’s release on Wednesday afternoon.

Goggin, 28, made 81 senior appearances in total and was under contract until the summer of 2024 having agreed a new two-year extension last season.

But he struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular under Graham Rowntree this season, making just five starts — the last of which came in the defeat to Leinster last October.

The Limerick native made his Munster debut in 2016 and was named Young Player of the Year in an impressive 2018/19 campaign.

“Munster Rugby can confirm that Dan Goggin completed his time at the province last week and will pursue a new playing opportunity abroad,” a statement issued on Wednesday read.

Meanwhile, Ulster confirmed contract extensions for three players on Wednesday, with John Andrew and Academy graduates Callum Reid and Aaron Sexton all agreeing new two-year deals.

“John, Callum and Aaron are homegrown players who will all continue to play an important role in our ambitions as a squad,” head coach Dan McFarland said.

“With John’s experience, he is a player who can be relied upon to bring physicality at key moments in games.

“Callum and Aaron are young men who have shown a determination to keep progressing in their careers, with many more caps set to come their way.”