Dan Goggin joins French club Montaubin after being released by Munster

DAN GOGGIN HAS joined French club Montauban for the 2023/24 season after being released by Munster.

Mountaubin play in Pro D2, the second level of the country’s professional league system.

Goggin, 28, made 81 senior appearances for Munster since his debut in 2016 and was under contract until the summer of 2024 having agreed a new two-year extension last season.

Congratulations to @DanGoggin121113 as he signs with French side Montauban for next season 👏#SUAF 🔴 https://t.co/BgFP7r7QJl — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 16, 2023

But the centre, who can also play on the wing, struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular under Graham Rowntree this season, making just five starts — the last of which came in the defeat to Leinster last October.

The Limerick native made his Munster debut in 2016 and was named Young Player of the Year in an impressive 2018/19 campaign.

Goggin was released by Munster in April. He said at the time on Instagram: “Such a privilege and honour to play here. Really feel so lucky to have worn that jersey . . . But everyone has their time and unfortunately/fortunately now is mine and I’m extremely excited for a new chapter in life.

“It’s a pretty tough stage leaving the club you grew up loving so much but I’ve had incredible support the last few months. Super thankful for those I have around me.

“I’ll always follow this club just as much as the great supporters and fans do here. The following and belief given to the club from those fans is second to none in the world. Truly!!”