Welsh forward signs for Finn Harps from Salford City

20-year-old Dan Hawkins came through Swansea City’s academy.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,571 Views 0 Comments
FINN HARPS HAVE announced the signing of Welsh forward Dan Hawkins. 

The 20-year-old came through Swansea City’s ranks and spent time at Hull City before joining Salford City in 2019. 

Hawkins won the EFL Trophy with Salford earlier this year. 

He agreed a move to the League of Ireland after speaking to former Harps and current Derry City man Marc Walsh. 

“I spoke to Marc [Walsh] and he was telling me that the standard of the league over here is really good and that definitely helped with my decision to come over,” Hawkins told the club’s website.

I’d like to think I’m high energy, sharp and good on the ball,” he added. “I like to make things happen, chip in with goals and assists and excite the fans really.”

Harps manager Ollie Horgan said: “Dan has done well since he’s come in. We’ve probably lacked a bit in the final third at times this season and hopefully he can give us a boost at that end of the pitch.

“He’s a young lad and so there will be a bit of an adjustment for him making the move here, but we have a good group and we’re delighted to have Dan in the squad.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

