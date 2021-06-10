Jones names Ireland U20-capped Dan Kelly in England's senior squad

Dan Kelly celebrates a win over the England U20s last year.

EDDIE JONES HAS included former Ireland U20 centre Dan Kelly in his senior England squad for a five-day training camp next week ahead of Tests against the US and Canada in July.

19-year-old Kelly starred for the Ireland U20s last year, qualifying through his family, but has now opted to accept a call-up from his native England.

The centre has had an impressive season with Leicester Tigers and will hope to win his first Test cap this summer.

Kelly’s England call-up comes as a blow to the IRFU, who it’s understood attempted to sign him to one of the Irish provinces last summer.

However, Kelly is a student at Loughborough University and decided to remain in England, signing with Leicester and going on to enjoy an excellent breakthrough campaign.

His form was impossible to miss and England boss Jones has now moved to bring Kelly into the English international system.

Jones’ 34-man squad will train next week before he reconvenes an updated squad on 20 June, then names a third and final squad after the Premiership final on 26 June.

An England A team will play Scotland A on 27 June, with Tests against the US and Canada following on 4 July and 10 July, respectively.

England training squad:

Forwards:

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped)



Backs:

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped).