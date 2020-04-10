Ireland U20 centre Kelly signs with Leicester Tigers

Kelly has a cut during the win over Wales in Cork.

Kelly has a cut during the win over Wales in Cork.

POWERFUL IRELAND U20 star Dan Kelly will join Leicester Tigers for next season.

Still just 18, the Manchester-born centre has played a big role in helping Noel McNamara’s side mount another title charge in this year’s U20 Six Nations before the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic.

Kelly, who has previously been on the books with Burnley FC, was registered with Loughborough University for this season, but has been snapped up by Tigers for 2020/21.

“Dan is a no-nonsense, talented young player who we are delighted to have joining the club next season,” says head coach Geordan Murphy.

Archive>> U20 centre Dan Kelly well-equipped for whirlwind rise

Kelly, who was also previously in the Sale Sharks academy, said of his move:

“They breed success over the years and hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of those who have been before me.

“They are building something special at Tigers, you can tell, and the demands are that if you are lucky enough to be there, you’re there for a reason and have got to put 100% and always do everything you can to improve yourself and improve Leicester as a collective.”