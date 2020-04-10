This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 10 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U20 centre Kelly signs with Leicester Tigers

The 18-year-old has played in a powerful Ireland U20 midfield alongside Hayden Hyde this year.

By Sean Farrell Friday 10 Apr 2020, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,651 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5071834
Kelly has a cut during the win over Wales in Cork.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Kelly has a cut during the win over Wales in Cork.
Kelly has a cut during the win over Wales in Cork.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

POWERFUL IRELAND U20 star Dan Kelly will join Leicester Tigers for next season.

Still just 18, the Manchester-born centre has played a big role in helping Noel McNamara’s side mount another title charge in this year’s U20 Six Nations before the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic.

Kelly, who has previously been on the books with Burnley FC, was registered with Loughborough University for this season, but has been snapped up by Tigers for 2020/21.

“Dan is a no-nonsense, talented young player who we are delighted to have joining the club next season,” says head coach Geordan Murphy.

Archive>> U20 centre Dan Kelly well-equipped for whirlwind rise

Kelly, who was also previously in the Sale Sharks academy, said of his move:

“They breed success over the years and hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of those who have been before me.

“They are building something special at Tigers, you can tell, and the demands are that if you are lucky enough to be there, you’re there for a reason and have got to put 100% and always do everything you can to improve yourself and improve Leicester as a collective.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie