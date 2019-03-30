This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cruel setback for Leavy as Leinster flanker suffers serious leg injury

The 24-year-old is facing an extended period on the sidelines.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 8:45 PM
44 minutes ago 5,987 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569275

Ryan Bailey reports from the Aviva Stadium

DAN LEAVY HAS been dealt a horribly cruel setback after sustaining a serious leg injury shortly after coming off the bench during Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster.

Leavy, only just back from a four-month layoff with a calf problem, required lengthy medical treatment in the 62nd minute at the Aviva Stadium, and now faces another extended period on the sidelines. 

Dan Leavy receives treatment Leavy receives treatment. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Leinster flanker, who missed the entire Six Nations campaign, was in visible distress as he lay stricken on the pitch and was given oxygen by the medics before being carted off.  

“Dan has had a bad injury,” Leo Cullen said afterwards. ”I don’t want to go into too much detail. He’ll be out for a while. We’ll get him assessed and take it from there.”

“It has been a tough year for him, but that’s sometimes the nature of our game.”

With Josh van der Flier already ruled out for the rest of the season after groin surgery, Leinster’s openside resources now suddenly look thin on the ground ahead of a European semi-final, as well as the Pro14 run-in. 

While the extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed, the initial signs are worrying for Leavy’s World Cup hopes if the injury is as serious as first thought.

Cullen also confirmed Rory O’Loughlin was withdrawn at half-time due to a hamstring injury and the province lost Jamison Gibson-Park not long after he came on for Luke McGrath when the replacement scrum-half failed a Head Injury Assessment. 

“We’ve a few bangs and bruises,” the head coach added. “It was a physical a game out there.”

Meanwhile, the right ankle injury sustained by Rory Best just 16 minutes into the game will be assessed in the next 48 hours by Ulster. 

The Ireland captain was distraught as he sat on the bench and was later seen in a moon boot and on crutches as he watched the second half from the tunnel area. 

