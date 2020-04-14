This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He has done an unbelievable job' - Dan Leavy into final stages of knee rehab

The 25-year-old Ireland and Leinster flanker suffered a complex knee injury last year.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 1:25 PM
50 minutes ago 1,507 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5074019

IT REMAINS VERY unclear when we will be watching rugby again but among the many, many things to look forward to when the sport does get back up and running is return of Dan Leavy.

When the 25-year-old Ireland and Leinster openside suffered a horrific knee injury in his province’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster on 30 March 2019, there were some fears for his future in professional rugby.

dan-leavy Leavy has made great progress since last year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But over a year later, following two bouts of surgery and a whole lot of hard work, Leavy is as excited about the future return of rugby as anyone else. He has lost time to make up for.

While confined to training from home like everyone else, Leavy is now in the final stages of his rehabilitation process and has returned to running with no ill effects. 

The 11-times capped Ireland international might have hoped to squeeze in a bit of game time over the coming months and will have to be patient now with rugby on hold, but the fact that he is set for his return to the game after a significant multi-ligament knee injury is throughly exciting for Irish rugby fans.

“For Dan, he has done an unbelievable job along with Karl Denver, who has been the physio doing his rehabilitation with him,”  said Guy Easterby, Leinster’s head of rugby operations, on a video call today.

“They’ve done a fantastic job as a team together and I’m sure they’re missing each other. I know they’re video calling quite a lot to look into each other’s eyes!

“Dan was very much at the end of that process, he was very close to the end – not at the end but very close to the end.

“Dan’s [rehab] bits now are the small percentages as opposed to the really big work.

“A lot of that he can do on his own. It’s not like he hasn’t gone through the processes in terms of a weekly schedule of what his rehabilitation looks like.

“Committing like he has throughout the whole process, he’s been fantastic. It was obviously a very significant injury.

“He isn’t a million miles away at all, Dan, and I think it’s just the final pieces and making sure he’s being kept in touch with, building up his strength a bit more.

“He’s getting the running under his belt and he’s not getting a bad reaction to that, so I’d say it’s very positive from Dan’s end.

“I would expect when we can get back up and playing, it’s more than likely he’s going to be available at that time.”

Meanwhile, Leinster confirmed that number eight Jack Conan is fit again after fully recovering from the foot injury that ended his World Cup last year.

Rory O’Loughlin and Ed Byrne have also returned to full fitness, although Cian Healy [hip], Garry Ringrose [hand], Conor O’Brien [hamstring], and Vakh Abdaladze [back] are still rehabbing their injuries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie