Dan Leavy back in Leinster matchday squad after long injury layoff

DAN LEAVY IS in line to make his long-awaited return to the pitch this weekend, as he’s named in the Leinster matchday 23.
Leo Cullen’s side face Zebre at a behind-closed-doors RDS tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.35pm – eirsport and TG4).
The Ireland international flanker has not played since suffering a horrific knee injury in the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.
Cullen has named two debutants in his side with 21-year-old Liam Turner partnering Ciarán Frawley in the centre and Dan Sheeahan starting in between Peter Dooley and Michael Bent in the pack.
The back three of Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien and the fit-again Dave Kearney will all make their first appearances of the PRO14 campaign.
Rhys Ruddock will skipper the side with Harry Byrne handed the 10 jersey.
On the bench, Ciarán Parker and David Hawkshaw could make their first appearances for the province.
Leinster XV to face Zebre
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Liam Turner
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Dave Kearney
10. Harry Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Peter Dooley
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. Ross Molony
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
Replacements
16. James Tracy
17. Michael Milne
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Jack Dunne
20. Scott Fardy
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. David Hawkshaw
23. Dan Leavy
