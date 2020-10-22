Dan Leavy back in Leinster matchday squad after long injury layoff

DAN LEAVY IS in line to make his long-awaited return to the pitch this weekend, as he’s named in the Leinster matchday 23.

Leo Cullen’s side face Zebre at a behind-closed-doors RDS tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.35pm – eirsport and TG4).

The Ireland international flanker has not played since suffering a horrific knee injury in the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Cullen has named two debutants in his side with 21-year-old Liam Turner partnering Ciarán Frawley in the centre and Dan Sheeahan starting in between Peter Dooley and Michael Bent in the pack.

The back three of Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien and the fit-again Dave Kearney will all make their first appearances of the PRO14 campaign.

Rhys Ruddock will skipper the side with Harry Byrne handed the 10 jersey.

On the bench, Ciarán Parker and David Hawkshaw could make their first appearances for the province.

Leinster XV to face Zebre

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Liam Turner

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Ross Molony

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Michael Milne

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Jack Dunne

20. Scott Fardy

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Dan Leavy