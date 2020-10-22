BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 22 October 2020
Dan Leavy back in Leinster matchday squad after long injury layoff

The Grand Slam winner has had a tough road back.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 12:48 PM
Fighting fit: Dan Leavy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAN LEAVY IS in line to make his long-awaited return to the pitch this weekend, as he’s named in the Leinster matchday 23.

Leo Cullen’s side face Zebre at a behind-closed-doors RDS tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.35pm – eirsport and TG4).

The Ireland international flanker has not played since suffering a horrific knee injury in the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Cullen has named two debutants in his side with 21-year-old Liam Turner partnering Ciarán Frawley in the centre and Dan Sheeahan starting in between Peter Dooley and Michael Bent in the pack. 

The back three of Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien and the fit-again Dave Kearney will all make their first appearances of the PRO14 campaign. 

Rhys Ruddock will skipper the side with Harry Byrne handed the 10 jersey. 

On the bench, Ciarán Parker and David Hawkshaw could make their first appearances for the province. 

Leinster XV to face Zebre 

15. Jimmy O’Brien  
14. Tommy O’Brien 
13. Liam Turner  
12. Ciarán Frawley 
11. Dave Kearney  
10. Harry Byrne  
9. Luke McGrath  
1. Peter Dooley  
2. Dan Sheehan 
3. Michael Bent  
4. Devin Toner  
5. Ross Molony  
6. Josh Murphy  
7. Scott Penny  
8. Rhys Ruddock  (captain)

Replacements 

16. James Tracy  
17. Michael Milne  
18. Ciaran Parker  
19. Jack Dunne 
20. Scott Fardy  
21. Hugh O’Sullivan   
22. David Hawkshaw  
23. Dan Leavy  

