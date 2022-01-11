Dan Leavy ruled out for 'at least two months' in latest cruel injury blow

DAN LEAVY’S HORRIFIC run of bad luck with injuries continued today as Leinster ruled him out for at least two months following wrist surgery.

The flanker has made just four appearances for the province this season following his return from a second long-term knee injury.

And Leinster confirmed this afternoon that Leavy will be sidelined again after undergoing surgery last week to stabilise a fracture in his wrist.

Leinster also confirmed that two players are currently in isolation due to Covid-19 — one as a close contact — ahead of Montpellier’s visit to the RDS on Sunday in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“This follows the latest round of PCR testing carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday,” the province said.

Montpellier are yet to provide an update ahead of the European clash, which remains in some doubt following a Covid outbreak at the French club.

Their Top 14 fixture against Toulouse last weekend was called off after 17 players returned positive tests.