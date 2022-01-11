Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Dan Leavy ruled out for 'at least two months' in latest cruel injury blow

Two Leinster players are currently in isolation due to Covid-19 — one as a close contact — ahead of Montpellier visit.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 3:35 PM
30 minutes ago 1,091 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5651231
Leavy underwent a procedure to stabilise a wrist fracture (file photo).
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Leavy underwent a procedure to stabilise a wrist fracture (file photo).
Leavy underwent a procedure to stabilise a wrist fracture (file photo).
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

DAN LEAVY’S HORRIFIC run of bad luck with injuries continued today as Leinster ruled him out for at least two months following wrist surgery.

The flanker has made just four appearances for the province this season following his return from a second long-term knee injury.

And Leinster confirmed this afternoon that Leavy will be sidelined again after undergoing surgery last week to stabilise a fracture in his wrist. 

Leinster also confirmed that two players are currently in isolation due to Covid-19 — one as a close contact — ahead of Montpellier’s visit to the RDS on Sunday in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“This follows the latest round of PCR testing carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday,” the province said.

Montpellier are yet to provide an update ahead of the European clash, which remains in some doubt following a Covid outbreak at the French club.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Their Top 14 fixture against Toulouse last weekend was called off after 17 players returned positive tests.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie