Leavy staying busy away from rugby after two major knee operations

LEO CULLEN ADMITS ‘it’s impossible to give any accurate information’ regarding Dan Leavy’s return, as the Leinster flanker continues his recovery from two major knee operations.

Leavy, who suffered the horrific injury against Ulster back in March, underwent two separate surgeries, on his anterior cruciate ligament [ACL] and medial collateral ligament [MCL], earlier in the summer.

Leavy has had two separate operations on his knee. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The 25-year-old has now entered a long rehabilitation process under the Leinster medical and strength and conditioning staff in Belfield, but it remains too early to say when he will be back on the pitch.

While Cullen is now ‘under the impression’ that the Ireland international will not be required to have any further procedures on his knee, the Leinster head coach referenced Aaron Shingler, the Wales and Scarlets flanker, when asked about the possibility of Leavy returning this season.

Shingler sustained ACL damage during Scarlets’ Pro14 final defeat to Leinster in May 2018 and made his return during Sunday’s World Cup warm-up against England at Twickenham, ending a 15-month injury lay-off.

“He is on the road to recovery,” Cullen said of Leavy. “I don’t get the impression he needs anything else done. His last operation was the ACL repair. Because he has had other bits going on, it will be a big chunk of time. It is impossible to give any accurate information.

“It is so hard to know [when he'll be back]. You look at Shingler for Wales. He did his ACL and it was his first game back for over a year.”

Leavy, who will miss the World Cup, is in with the rest of the Leinster squad at their UCD base during pre-season, but is also keeping busy away from rugby as he continues on his long road to recovery.

“It is going to be a long road for him,” Cullen continued. “He’s in with us at the moment.

It’s important our guys use the time well, get busy outside of rugby as well. Dan is excellent in that regard and I know he has had a few different work experiences pieces he has put together for himself.

“It’s important for the lads to have something else that they can fall back on and we’ve tried to drive that message.

“Dan has been excellent in terms of just being around the place and still being able to contribute. He’s going to be a hugely important player and person for us in the group. He’s still very influential off the field as well.”

