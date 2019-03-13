This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big call for Schmidt to make at openside with Leavy offering 'X-factor'

Sean O’Brien’s experience is tempting after Josh van der Flier was ruled out.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 1:01 AM
9 minutes ago 119 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4537408

A KEY PART of last year’s Grand Slam-winning team, there’s no doubt Ireland have missed the abrasive, dynamic and skillful presence of Dan Leavy so far in 2019.

Joe Schmidt has several other quality options at openside flanker, with Sean O’Brien and Josh van der Flier having worn the seven shirt in the current Six Nations, but Leavy’s return to the Ireland squad this week has many Ireland fans excited.

24-year-old Leavy hasn’t played a game of rugby since 22 December due to a calf issue but he was officially recalled to the Ireland squad this week and could be available for Saturday’s clash in Cardiff.

Ireland’s Dan Leavy celebrates after the match Leavy hasn't played a game in 2019 yet. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

With Josh van der Flier ruled due to a groin injury, O’Brien and Jordi Murphy are the other openside possibilities, unless Schmidt opts to continue with the back row of Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Jack Conan that finished last weekend’s win over France, when Stander moved to openside after van der Flier departed.

Whether Ireland are willing to bring in a player with so little rugby under his belt remains to be seen, but Schmidt and his coaching staff are well aware of the ability Leavy brings to the party – and included him in their training camp in Belfast two weeks ago.

“No disrespect to who’s been playing in that position while he’s been away, it’s a difficult one to answer because you’re speaking to what Seany and Josh have done, but Dan brings a similar approach to those guys; he’s mobile, he’s physical at the ball, he’s a bit of a pest when he plays,” said assistant coach Greg Feek.

“Each guy has his strengths and with Dan, he certainly does have them and I feel for him a bit. He’s been frustrated getting over a little niggle and sometimes getting that right is his priority. He’s got some X-factor there that would be handy to have.”

However, Feek stressed that it would be “a tight call” for Leavy to come straight back into the matchday squad without having played at all for over two months.

“This is just my own point of view, which you can take with a grain of salt, but I actually haven’t seen him being able to do it and there’s always a bit of risk in that,” said Feek when asked if Leavy is the kind of player who can hit the ground running after injury.

“But I know that the training programme that our S&C and medical staff have him on, some guys had a week off against Italy and came back and performed really well against France.

“So, it’s a tough one because you get confidence out of our systems we have around physical fitness and coming back from injuries and that. I do think he’s close.”

Sean O'Brien O'Brien has had two starts in this Six Nations. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Perhaps the more obvious choice for Ireland at openside would be 55-times capped O’Brien.

The Leinster flanker was not at his best in round three against Italy – having had a good game against Scotland two weekends before – and was omitted from the matchday squad altogether versus France.

With O’Brien smarting from being left out against the French, Schmidt may feel that bringing him back in from the cold will ensure a big performance, while the Tullow man’s experience might be important in what will be a booming atmosphere in Cardiff.

“The thing is with a lot of guys when you’ve been out injured for a while, it’s getting a run of games that’s probably the key,” said Feek of O’Brien’s form.

“It’s really hard sometimes to replicate a game of rugby without doing it. Sean would probably admit that as well, that he would love to get more game time.

“He’s probably just a factor off where he’d like to be. The problem is he sets such a high bar in terms of what he has done that he’s probably expecting a bit more. But I don’t think he’s been too bad.”

One man that many Irish supporters are hopeful of seeing involved in Wales is Tadhg Beirne, the Munster lock who is still uncapped in the Six Nations.

Beirne missed the opening two rounds with a knee injury before playing for Munster on the weekend Ireland beat Italy, then missing out on selection against France.

Tadhg Beirne Beirne has four caps for Ireland so far. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“For a physical man like him, he hasn’t played a hell of a lot,” said Feek. “Getting through some work, getting through the high-intensity trainings and seeing how he comes through that.

“These decisions aren’t made lightly and, yes, his form has been really good. He’s been in top form when he’s played for Munster, particularly this year.

“He played some cracking games but we have to make sure, going back to the Sean O’Brien thing, that we feel like we’re ready and we’re giving them justice that they do get an opportunity when they play.

“Not just throwing them out there and going, ‘Ok, he’s played well, let’s go.’ If he was carrying something, you want to make sure that that’s all clear, that he gets a good hit under his belt and then he can perform at the level required.

“There’s a lot of science that goes into it as well, we have everything tracked and data-ed, so we work closely with Pearse [O’Doherty], our GPS man, and [head of S&C] Jason [Cowman] and the medics.

“Then our own views around are they staying in the system, are they working continuously, not backing off.

“He’s been asked and all the guys are pushed really hard to make sure that we train as we play. That’s really important to prepare yourself for a Test match and I think for Tadhg that’s been a good lesson.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    Jurgen Klopp hits out at 'Manchester United pundits'
    Arsenal teenager earns first Northern Ireland call-up
    IRELAND
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling
    Pochettino said 'you know what you are' to referee Mike Dean during heated row, report claims
    New deal means all Premier League games will be available to Sky TV customers from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie