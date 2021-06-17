Dan Martin's Tour de France place confirmed

DAN MARTIN WILL be in the line-up at this year’s Tour de France after his place was confirmed today.

The Irish rider won the Mur de Bretagne stage in 2018 and he’ll be part of the Israel Start-Up Nation team alongside four-time winner Chris Froome.

“Racing my ninth Tour de France is something I was planning from the beginning of the season and I am happy that I am racing it, especially as it brings me back to the Mur,” Martin said.

The Tour kicks off in Brest on Saturday, 26 June and will conclude on 18 July.

