Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Dan Martin's Tour de France place confirmed

The Irish rider won the Mur de Bretagne stage of the Tour in 2018.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 2:09 PM
45 minutes ago 407 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5469618
Irish Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation.
Image: Pool
Irish Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation.
Irish Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation.
Image: Pool

DAN MARTIN WILL be in the line-up at this year’s Tour de France after his place was confirmed today. 

The Irish rider won the Mur de Bretagne stage in 2018 and he’ll be part of the Israel Start-Up Nation team alongside four-time winner Chris Froome. 

“Racing my ninth Tour de France is something I was planning from the beginning of the season and I am happy that I am racing it, especially as it brings me back to the Mur,” Martin said.

The Tour kicks off in Brest on Saturday, 26 June and will conclude on 18 July.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie