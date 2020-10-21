Dan Martin third for second day on the trot at Vuelta

The pack pass the City Hall at Plaza del Ayuntamiento square in Pamplona.

IRELAND’S DAN MARTIN came home in third spot for the second day in a row at the Vuelta a Espana.

Marc Soler took the second stage as reigning champion Primoz Roglic kept the red jersey for overall leader.

Spaniard Soler finished ahead of Roglic and Martin at the end of the 151.6km ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri to earn his first stage win on a grand tour.

Movistar rider Soler, 26, took the stage after attacking towards the end of a demanding stage and leaving a select group of general classification contenders with 13 kilometres to go.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic, who let the Tour de France slip on the penultimate stage, led the group who came in 19 seconds behind Soler and increased his lead in the overall standings to nine seconds, with Israel Start-Up Nation’s Martin moving in second ahead of Richard Carapaz.

Thursday’s 166.1km third stage will take place between Lodosa and the Laguna Negra in Vinuesa.

Australian rider Ben O’Connor won the Giro d’Italia’s 17th stage meanwhile in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio in the northern Italian Dolomites, a day before the final big climb of this year’s race towards the Stelvio Pass.

Portugal’s Joao Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step finished in 15th position, five minutes behind O’Connor, to maintain his hold on the overall leader’s pink jersey.

