Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

'It has the feel of unfinished business' - Ulster head coach McFarland signs contract extension

The Englishman will remain in charge until at least 2025.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jun 2022, 11:38 AM
41 minutes ago 566 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5793075
Dan McFarland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dan McFarland.
Dan McFarland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED a contract extension for head coach Dan McFarland.

The Englishman, who took the helm in August 2018, holds the record for most matches in charge of the province. 

This season, Ulster reached the semi-finals of the URC – going down to the DHL Stormers – and went out of the Champions Cup at the round of 16. 

McFarland has signed up to remain at Kingspan Stadium until at least 2025. 

“I am delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster Rugby, and I would like to thank Jonny Petrie for all his support over the last four years,” said McFarland.

“I love my job here, which is only possible because of the good people I get to work with. It is through the growth, competitiveness, and teamwork of the support team and the players that we continue to compete for championships.

“However, the fact remains our ultimate goal is to win championships. I am looking forward to driving the process of finding, guiding, and supporting the people capable of doing that for this province and its passionate supporters, who truly share in our joy and pain.

The challenge ahead is immense but that is why it is so exciting. For me, it has the feel of unfinished business.”

Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie added: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Dan has chosen to extend his stay with us – I think that it’s really clear the impact that he has had on the club since joining, both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve made some impressive progress as a squad over the past couple of years, with play-off rugby against the best teams in Europe, and beyond, now a regular occurrence.

“Dan and I both see the clear potential here over the next few years and I look forward to continuing to build together on those ambitions for Ulster.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie