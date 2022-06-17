'It has the feel of unfinished business' - Ulster head coach McFarland signs contract extension

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED a contract extension for head coach Dan McFarland.

The Englishman, who took the helm in August 2018, holds the record for most matches in charge of the province.

This season, Ulster reached the semi-finals of the URC – going down to the DHL Stormers – and went out of the Champions Cup at the round of 16.

McFarland has signed up to remain at Kingspan Stadium until at least 2025.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster Rugby, and I would like to thank Jonny Petrie for all his support over the last four years,” said McFarland.

“I love my job here, which is only possible because of the good people I get to work with. It is through the growth, competitiveness, and teamwork of the support team and the players that we continue to compete for championships.

“However, the fact remains our ultimate goal is to win championships. I am looking forward to driving the process of finding, guiding, and supporting the people capable of doing that for this province and its passionate supporters, who truly share in our joy and pain.

The challenge ahead is immense but that is why it is so exciting. For me, it has the feel of unfinished business.”

Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie added: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Dan has chosen to extend his stay with us – I think that it’s really clear the impact that he has had on the club since joining, both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve made some impressive progress as a squad over the past couple of years, with play-off rugby against the best teams in Europe, and beyond, now a regular occurrence.

“Dan and I both see the clear potential here over the next few years and I look forward to continuing to build together on those ambitions for Ulster.”

