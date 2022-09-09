Waterford great Dan Shanahan retires from club hurling at 45

DAN SHANAHAN HAS decided to call time on his club hurling career after 30 seasons at adult level with Lismore.

The 45-year-old made his debut for the club in the 1993 Waterford SHC semi-final against Roanmore and played his last game in Sunday’s quarter-final defeat to Mount Sion.

“I hung up the boots after the Mount Sion game,” Shanahan told WLR FM.

“I was disappointed with the way it ended for me but that’s sport. I’ve given 30 years to my club and I’ve no regrets. I played one junior year, one intermediate year and the rest was all senior. It was phenomenal.

“I loved going up to my club, I loved putting on the jersey, I gave it everything I had on the good days and on the bad days. I always say it to young lads in Lismore, the club is where you start and the club is where you finish.

“I’ve had a fantastic career. I loved putting on the jersey and I’ll never forget where I came from. It’s time for other lads to stand up and be counted now and I’ve no doubt they will.”

Shanahan lifted the Waterford senior hurling title in his first season and added county and Munster intermediate honours in 2017.

During a legendary Waterford career, he won four Munster titles, three All-Stars and was named Hurler of the Year in 2007.