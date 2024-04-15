Dan Sheehan signs two-year central contact with IRFU

DAN SHEEHAN HAS signed a two-year deal with Ireland and Leinster, moving onto an IRFU central contract for the first time.

The 25-year-old has been capped 26 times for Ireland – scoring 10 tries – establishing himself as Andy Farrell’s first-choice hooker. Sheehan debuted for Ireland against Japan in 2021.

Sheehan was a key part of Ireland’s Six Nations success earlier this year, starting all five games.

The former Clongowes man has also played 58 times for Leinster, scoring 35 tries. Sheehan was the UCR Players’ Player of the Season in 2022/23 and was named in World Rugby’s Dream Team of the Year last season.

“I am delighted to commit my future to Leinster and continue my playing career in Ireland,” Sheehan said.

“It means an enormous amount to wear the green of Ireland and blue of Leinster and I would like to thank all of my coaches, team-mates and support staff who help foster such positive environments.

It is a hugely exciting time to be playing rugby in Ireland and I believe the best is yet to come at club and international levels in the months and years to come.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: “Dan is a world-class talent who continues to set the bar high in world rugby.

“His try-scoring stats are eye-catching but tell only part of the story of his value to the Ireland and Leinster dressing-rooms.

“It is a great boost for all supporters of Irish Rugby that he has decided to remain in Ireland over the coming seasons and I look forward to watching his development as he approaches the prime stages of his career.”