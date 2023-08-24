Optimism growing that Dan Sheehan will be fit for World Cup

IRELAND ARE OPTIMISTIC that Dan Sheehan will be fit for the World Cup as Andy Farrell’s squad prepare for Saturday’s final warm-up clash with Samoa in Bayonne [KO 7.45pm, RTÉ2].

The Leinster hooker did not travel to France with the rest of the Ireland squad this week after suffering a foot injury during last Saturday’s win against England in Dublin.

With Rónan Kelleher also recovering from a hamstring issue, Sheehan’s injury was a major concern but there is increasing hope that the 24-year-old will be fit to feature during the World Cup pool stages.

Ireland open their World Cup campaign against Romania on 9 September before playing Tonga (16 September), South Africa (23 September) and Scotland (7 October).

Ireland head coach Farrell is expected to provide a further update after naming his team to play Samoa this afternoon.

The Ireland team is due to be announced at 2pm, with Farrell then set to confirm his final 33-man World Cup squad on Monday.

