Ulster reshuffle coaching set-up with Dan Soper set for new development role

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE announced that Dan Soper will leave his position as assistant manager at the end of this season to take up a new role as the province’s development and transition coach.

General manager Bryn Cunningham says the move is “an integral part of our three-year high-performance strategy”.

A statement from Ulster explained that Soper, who the joined the coaching staff in 2018, “will focus on maximising the development of senior players, in addition to driving the successful transition of academy talent into the senior side.”

The New Zealander will work in tandem with coaches throughout Ireland, driving player development in the province’s clubs and schools.

“It’s vital that our standout players reach their maximum potential to compete at the highest level,” Cunningham said.

“Dan’s new role will also be important in supporting our network of domestic coaches throughout the province in clubs and schools.

“With his experience in the schools game and passion for nurturing exciting talent, Dan will play a key part in building upon further opportunities and collaboration for the betterment of rugby across the province.

“Our focus is to have a steady pipeline of indigenous players coming through who can compete technically, tactically and physically with the demands of the modern game and Dan is fully aligned to achieving this goal.”