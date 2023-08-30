Dan Whelan set to become first Irish-born player in NFL since 1985

DAN WHELAN WILL become the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL since 1985 after being confirmed as the Green Bay Packer’s punter.

Whelan has been named as the only punter in the Packer’s 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

HISTORY MADE: Dan Whelan has made the Packers 53 initial man roster! He is on the verge of being the first Irish born NFL player in almost FORTY years 🇮🇪🏈 pic.twitter.com/ytHqrm8OK7 — Pro Football Ireland (@NFLIreland) August 29, 2023

Irish-born Whelan lived in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow until the age of 13, when his family moved to Palm Springs, California.

The former St Gerard’s pupil made the switch from soccer to American football at Rancho Mirage High School. He became a kicker first, before moving to the position of punter.

He attended the University of California-Davis and entered the NFL draft in 2022.

Whelan signed for the New Orleans Saints last summer only to be released ahead of the 2022 season.

Impressive performances with XFL side the DC Defenders led to him being named on the all-XFL team, and gained him a chance with Green Bay.

Pre-season performances against the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks led to him being named on the team’s trimmed down roster, meaning Whelan is on the verge of becoming the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL’s regular season since Neil O’Donoghue kicked for the St Louis Cardinals in 1985.