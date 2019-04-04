This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UFC boss warns Khabib and McGregor over 'unacceptable' social media spat

The pair have traded insults during an online feud that Dana White has said will not be tolerated.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,462 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4576606
Khabib Nurmagomedov facing off with Conor McGregor ahead of their bout last October at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.
DANA WHITE SAYS the UFC is taking the “necessary steps” to address Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ”unacceptable” social media spat.

Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title last October by defeating McGregor via fourth-round submission at UFC 229.

The fierce rivals have traded insulting jibes since McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts last week.

The Dubliner backtracked yesterday by stating his intention to return to the octagon.

UFC president White then warned both fighters that their recent exchanges would not be tolerated.

“I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor,” White said in a statement.

“The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally.”

McGregor had taken to Twitter earlier to reveal his plan to resume his career.

“I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds,” the 30-year-old posted.

“All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the octagon.”

