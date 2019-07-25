This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal pip Tottenham to loan signing of Spain U21 star from Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos had been linked with a move to Tottenham, but it is Arsenal who have secured the Real Madrid midfielder on a season-long loan.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 3:23 PM
31 minutes ago 966 Views No Comments
Image: Aitor Alcalde
Image: Aitor Alcalde

REAL MADRID MIDFIELDER Dani Ceballos has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Tottenham were reportedly leading the chase for the playmaker, who starred as Spain won the U21 European Championship last month.

But it is Arsenal who have the north London bragging rights on this occasion, with Ceballos agreeing to a temporary switch from Madrid to Emirates Stadium.

Ceballos signed for Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 but failed to establish himself in his first season at Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s departure at the end of 2017-18 afforded the 22-year-old more opportunities, although he made just three La Liga appearances following the Frenchman’s return to Los Blancos in March.

Ceballos becomes Unai Emery’s third signing of the close-season after William Saliba – who has been sent back to Saint-Etienne on loan – and young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.

“We’re excited to see Dani join us,” Emery told his club’s official website. “He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.”

Arsenal have pre-season engagements with Lyon, Angers and Barcelona before beginning their 2019-20 Premier League campaign at Newcastle United on 11 August.

- Omni

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

