Ipswich Town sign UCD defender as Dundalk midfielder heads to League One

ON A DAY of arrivals and departures in the League of Ireland, Dundalk confirmed the exit of one experienced midfielder for England’s League One, Drogheda United added two players to their ranks, and UCD saw one of their most promising stars sign for a club chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Greg Sloggett has said his farewells at Oriel Park after 130 appearances and a Europa League group stages campaign in 2020.

The midfielder has signed a short-term deal with Cheltenham Town in England’s third tier as they bid to survive relegation to League Two. Cheltenham are seven points from safety in 22nd place and host Wycombe Wanderers in 19th tomorrow.

UCD have announced that promising young defender Daniel Babb has signed for Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.

Babb turned 18 earlier this month and the Republic of Ireland underage international has chosen to take the next step in his development with the Tractor Boys

In the League of Ireland Premier Division, Drogheda have added veteran centre back Dave Webster to their squad.

The 33-year-old was most recently with Bray Wanderers in the First Division and was previously at Finn Harps, St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers.

Drogs manager Kevin Doherty has also secured the services of an unknown prospect in the league with the arrival of Zishim Bawa from Swedish side Bodens BK.

The 21-year-old winger has agreed a one-year contract with Drogheda holding an option to extend for a further season. joins on a one-year deal for 2024, with a club option for the 2025 season.

Born in Dublin, Bawa is a dual Nigerian and Irish citizen and he told the club website of his excitement at coming home.

“It feels great to be here at Drogheda. I’ve settled in very quickly, everyone at the club has been very good to me.

“I moved to the USA from Nigeria and continued playing football while in high school there, before moving to Sweden to play with Bodens. Once I heard about Drogheda United’s interest and learnt more about their project for the coming years, I was keen to join the club.

“I’m new to the league here, but it’s all been positive so far. I’ve got to know the coaching staff and players, and enjoyed the pre-season games and I can’t wait to get going.”