Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 1 January 2022
Advertisement

St Johnstone confirm signing of Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary

The former Liverpool U21 defender has agreed terms until the summer of 2024.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 4:56 PM
16 minutes ago 320 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5644181
Cleary won two league titles, two FAI Cups, and a league cup at Dundalk.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Cleary won two league titles, two FAI Cups, and a league cup at Dundalk.
Cleary won two league titles, two FAI Cups, and a league cup at Dundalk.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DANIEL CLEARY HAS joined Scottish Premiership strugglers St Johnstone on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The defender, 25, described the move as “the perfect challenge” following his decision to leave Dundalk.

The Saints are currently two points adrift at the foot of the league table with just three wins from their 20 games so far this season.

“This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started,” Cleary said after agreeing terms until the summer of 2024.

“I had other offers to consider but St Johnstone is the perfect challenge for me at this stage of my career.”

A graduate of Liverpool’s U21 set-up, Cleary won two league title, two FAI Cups, and a league cup during his time at Oriel Park.

“The manager [Callum Davidson] made me feel really wanted and he is the type of manager I want to play for,” he added.

“I was over for a short visit last month and it was good to work with the manager, the coaching staff and the players. I was impressed with the set-up.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’ll be back over permanently when training starts this week and we all know how important the next few weeks and months are going to be.

“We know it is going to take hard work and dedication as the starting points to get points on the board and climb the table.

“I know I am ready for that challenge and I need to impress the manager and the staff to show I am worthy of a place in the team.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie