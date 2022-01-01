St Johnstone confirm signing of Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary

Cleary won two league titles, two FAI Cups, and a league cup at Dundalk.

Cleary won two league titles, two FAI Cups, and a league cup at Dundalk.

DANIEL CLEARY HAS joined Scottish Premiership strugglers St Johnstone on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The defender, 25, described the move as “the perfect challenge” following his decision to leave Dundalk.

The Saints are currently two points adrift at the foot of the league table with just three wins from their 20 games so far this season.

“This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started,” Cleary said after agreeing terms until the summer of 2024.

“I had other offers to consider but St Johnstone is the perfect challenge for me at this stage of my career.”

A graduate of Liverpool’s U21 set-up, Cleary won two league title, two FAI Cups, and a league cup during his time at Oriel Park.

“The manager [Callum Davidson] made me feel really wanted and he is the type of manager I want to play for,” he added.

“I was over for a short visit last month and it was good to work with the manager, the coaching staff and the players. I was impressed with the set-up.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I’ll be back over permanently when training starts this week and we all know how important the next few weeks and months are going to be.

“We know it is going to take hard work and dedication as the starting points to get points on the board and climb the table.

“I know I am ready for that challenge and I need to impress the manager and the staff to show I am worthy of a place in the team.”