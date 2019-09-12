This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’ve learned a lot in the last 18 months' - Ex-Liverpool youngster Cleary earns Player-of-the-Month award

The Dundalk defender has produced some impressive performances of late.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 1:23 PM
25 minutes ago 1,077 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4805876
Dundalk's Daniel Cleary (file pic)
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dundalk's Daniel Cleary (file pic)
Dundalk's Daniel Cleary (file pic)
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

DUNDALK DEFENDER DANIEL Cleary has been announced as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for August.

The 23-year-old impressed at the back as he made six appearances in all competitions last month, as Dundalk retained their lead at the top of the Premier Division and earned spots in the FAI Cup quarter-final and the EA Sports Cup final.  

Cleary was also effective down the other end, scoring three goals in wins over Derry City and UCD.

It is the first time the ex-Liverpool academy player has won the award since joining Dundalk ahead of the 2018 campaign, with Derry City’s David Parkhouse second and another Lilywhites player, Michael Duffy, third.

“The last time I was nominated for the award was back in February 2018 after my first couple of games, so it was great to be nominated again and I’m delighted to win it,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last 18 months or so since arriving in the League of Ireland. I’ve grown as a player during that period but I think I’ve got more to give and I’m looking forward to showing that.”

sse-airtricity-swai-player-of-the-month-award-for-august Cleary poses with his award. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

The treble remains a possibility for Vinny Perth’s side. They currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. They play Derry in the EA Sports Cup final this Saturday, while they also have an upcoming clash with Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup semi-final.

“We’re in flying form at the moment,” Cleary added. “Since we were knocked out of Europe, we have kicked on in the domestic competitions.

“There’s no point thinking three or four games ahead when we’ve got another big one against Derry this weekend and an important league match at Waterford next Friday.

“We’ll just take it game by game and see where that leaves us at the end of the season.”

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie