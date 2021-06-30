'It's not up to us' - Kildare star supports gradual return of crowds for GAA games

KILDARE FOOTBALLER DANIEL Flynn says he understands the reason behind the gradual return of spectators to live games as Ireland continues to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Crowds of up to 200 spectators are currently permitted to attend matches, while a maximum of 500 are allowed at venues with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

It was announced on Monday that 8,000 fans will be able to attend the Leinster SHC semi-final double-header at Croke Park on Saturday as part of a significant weekend of pilot events for the GAA.

In Thurles, 2,400 patrons will be able to watch on as Limerick play Cork and 1,049 allowed in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon as Roscommon meet Galway.

However, there is still an air of frustration among GAA fans regarding this issue, with many arguing that the crowd numbers should be increased for matches.

“You’d love to have everyone in and people are obviously mad to get back to normal and go to games,” says Flynn when asked for his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t really have a view on it. What they [the authorities] say goes, really. It’s not up to us. The sooner fans are back the better for everyone.”

Remarking on the relief of the return of games on a more consistent basis after another period of lockdown restrictions, Flynn added:

“I think everyone has a new appreciation for things they took for granted in all walks of life be it family or work or sport and I’m no different. When the games were taken away from us you’re itching to go play inter-county football.

“Last year it was more a case of playing games and it was just good to be back playing whereas this year there’s more of a bite to things and it’s getting more back to that competitive edge.”

The pandemic forced the GAA to make a number of changes to the format for the 2021 season, including the removal of league finals for Divisions 2 and 4.

Kildare were affected by that call when they secured promotion to the top flight this year after edging out neighbours Meath in a tense Division 2 semi-final earlier this month.

Flynn says not having a league decider to play “doesn’t make any difference to me” and insists that securing their place in Division 1 for 2022 is the main goal.

“Promotion or relegation are the main points I would find.

“Absolutely, it’s understandable. I think it’s good just to be back playing, to be honest. I thought the league was a bit tight with three games, in fairness, it was fairly tight margins for teams to get promoted or relegated, that was the only thing.

“To get one over on Meath is very, very good. Those sorts of games against Meath, Laois, Offaly, depending where you are in the county means different things to different people. Meath and Offaly would be my rivals up here because I’m close to the border so definitely always nice to get one over on them.”

Kildare will get their Leinster SFC campaign underway this weekend with a straight knockout quarter-final tie against Offaly.

Flynn has suffered from some hamstring trouble recently but is returning to full training this week with a view to being available for selection against the Faithful County on Sunday.

Should he make the starting team, Flynn could be coming up against his old St Mary’s Edenderry, Ruairi McNamee. The pair won helped the secondary school to Hogan Cup victory at Croke Park in 2012.

These sides also met in the provincial competition last year where Jack O’Connor’s side came through with a four-point win.

“They’ve been going well,” says Flynn about Offaly’s progress. “You look at the game last year, it was no walk in the park for us. They ran us close and should have had a couple of more goal chances.

“Neil Flynn fairly pulled us out of trouble when he came on to kick some scores. It’s not going to be straightforward. I’d know a lot of the Offaly lads as well from going to school there. They’re going well and they’re coming in under the radar.”

AIB, proud sponsors of both club and county, today celebrated the return of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this summer. Daniel Flynn was on hand for the launch.

