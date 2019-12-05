This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Flynn returns as Jack O'Connor unveils side for first game with Kildare

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 9:01 PM
45 minutes ago 1,716 Views 5 Comments
DANIEL FLYNN HAS been selected at full-forward as he makes his comeback for Kildare on Saturday in new manager Jack O’Connor’s first competitive game in charge.

daniel-flynn Daniel Flynn is back in Kildare colours this weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Flynn, a star turn in attack for Kildare in 2018 when they reached the Super 8s, opted out last season but is set to start for Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup fixture against Longford in St Conleth’s Park.

There are plenty new faces offered the chance to impress for Kildare while there is experience in the starting side in defenders Johnny Byrne, David Hyland – who captains the team – and Kevin Flynn along with the attacking pair of Niall Kelly and Neil Flynn.

Throw-in at the Newbridge venue on Saturday is 2pm.

jack-oconnor New Kildare football boss Jack O'Connor. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Kildare

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury)

2. Liam Healy (Moorefield)
3. Eoghan Bateman (Naas)
4. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. David Hyland (Athy – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Pascal Connell (Athy)
9. Liam Power (Raheens)

10. Tony Archbold (Celbridge)
11. Niall Kelly (Athy)
12. John Tracey (Straffan)

13. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

Subs

16. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)
17. Davy O’Neill (Round Towers)
18. Padraig Nash (Monasterevan)
19. Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields)
20. Chris Byrne (Clane)
21. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)
22. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
23. Mark Hyland (Athy)
24. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane)
25. Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields)
26. Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge)
27. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)
28. Robbie Philips (Clane)
29. Emmet O’Keeffe (Castledermot)
30. John O’Toole (Monasterevan)

