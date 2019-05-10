Man United reportedly close to signing €15m winger from Swansea

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE reportedly set to make a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Reports on Friday suggest United are close to agreeing a £15 million ($19.5m) deal to bring the Wales international to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old, capped twice at senior international level, has proved an exciting player for the Swans in the Championship this term — making 33 league appearances, scoring four goals and providing nine assists.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s meeting with Cardiff City on Sunday, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn on whether his first signing since taking the reigns at Old Trafford would in fact be James.

“I can’t comment on every single individual, and there’s many, many players,” he said when the topic of James was put to him.

“I’ve said it before: I don’t like when other managers talk about my players and I wouldn’t talk about any others, even if I wasn’t or I was interested.”

