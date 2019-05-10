This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United reportedly close to signing €15m winger from Swansea

21-year-old Wales international Daniel James has been impressive in the Championship this season.

By The42 Team Friday 10 May 2019, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 4,531 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4628110
James has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Swansea.
Image: Nick Potts


Image: Nick Potts

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE reportedly set to make a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Reports on Friday suggest United are close to agreeing a £15 million ($19.5m) deal to bring the Wales international to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old, capped twice at senior international level, has proved an exciting player for the Swans in the Championship this term — making 33 league appearances, scoring four goals and providing nine assists. 

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s meeting with Cardiff City on Sunday, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn on whether his first signing since taking the reigns at Old Trafford would in fact be James.

“I can’t comment on every single individual, and there’s many, many players,” he said when the topic of James was put to him.

“I’ve said it before: I don’t like when other managers talk about my players and I wouldn’t talk about any others, even if I wasn’t or I was interested.”

Source: Swansea City AFC/YouTube

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

