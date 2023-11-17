Derry City confirm Daniel Kelly capture after Dundalk exit

DERRY CITY HAVE confirmed the signing of Daniel Kelly from Dundalk FC on a two-year contract.

The winger’s Oriel Park exit was announced yesterday, after five seasons and 156 appearances. “It’s sad, but I just think it’s time for a change,” Kelly said.

Confirmation of said change arrived this morning, with Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins welcoming the 27-year-old Dubliner to the Brandywell.

“I worked with him in 2019 when he scored 15 goals from wide positions, and this year he scored nine goals in 33 appearances, so I know exactly what he brings,” Higgins said.

“Daniel has shown great commitment to us because he had interest from clubs a lot closer to home. He’s a great addition to the attacking options already at the club and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Kelly, who previously represented Bohemians, is looking forward to the next chapter.

“As Ruaidhri said, I’ve worked with him before and this was an opportunity that I felt I couldn’t turn down,” he added.

“Obviously there are a few ex-Dundalk lads here as well as the gaffer and I spoke with all of them before coming up. The likes of Cameron Dummigan and Mark Connolly couldn’t speak highly enough of the manager, the club, the fans and the city itself and that made my decision a lot easier.

“I haven’t won a trophy for a few years now but we’ll be going into 2024 looking to give it a real go in the league as well as a run in Europe and the FAI Cup of course. These look like being exciting times for Derry City and I’d be happy if the season was starting tomorrow so as to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Kerry FC have confirmed a change in first-team senior management for 2024 with Billy Dennehy moving into the role of Sporting Director.

James McCarthy will take over as head coach, as other members of Dennhy’s original staff, James Sugrue and Del O’Shea, form the first-team coaching group.

Shane Guthrie will also join as strength and conditioning coach ahead of the Kingdom’s second campaign in the First Division.