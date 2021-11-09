Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shamrock Rovers win their first Player of the Month of 2021 as Mandroiu scoops October prize

The Hoops forward beat St Patrick’s Athletic paid Darragh Burns and Matty Smith in the voting.

Danny Mandroiu receiving his award at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

SHAMROCK ROVERS FORWARD Danny Mandroiu is the SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for October. 

The Dubliner has been key for the Tallaght club as they clinched their second consecutive Premier Division title this season. 

He scored four goals in October and earned most votes ahead of Darragh Burns and Matty Smith, both of St Patrick’s Athletic. 

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley has previously criticised the fact that none of his players had won the prize in 2021 — branding it “incredible” — while Bohemians picked up the last four awards. 

“It’s a very nice feeling,” Mandroiu said. “Obviously, no one at Rovers has won the award this year. I don’t know how to be honest, but it’s nice to win it.

At the start of the season, I wanted to win a league and we’ve won the league. I wanted to do well personally, and I think I’ve done that too. I’ve added more goals to my game and overall it has been a good season.”

On the impact Bradley has had on him, as well as his aspirations to win a senior Ireland cap, Mandroiu added: 

“Stephen has been brilliant with me, on and off the pitch. He took me after sessions to work on what I needed to work on and I’ve still got things I can improve.

“It’s not just Stephen but Glenn [Cronin], Stephen McPhail… all of them have been great.

“A big goal of mine is to play for my country so hopefully it comes soon. For now, I’m just focusing on the club and if that comes around it comes around.”

Source: SSE Airtricity/YouTube

