Sturridge hit with six-week ban and £75,000 fine for breaching betting rules

The former Liverpool striker was found to have provided inside transfer information to his brother.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 1:05 PM
40 minutes ago 1,867 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4729701
Daniel Sturridge is currently a free agent (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
Daniel Sturridge is currently a free agent (file pic).
Daniel Sturridge is currently a free agent (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

FORMER LIVERPOOL STRIKER Daniel Sturridge has been banned for six weeks – four of which are suspended until 31 August 2020 – and fined £75,000 for breaching the Football Association’s (FA) betting regulations.

Sturridge was accused of providing information to family and friends relating to possible transfer moves in January 2018, with the details allegedly used for betting purposes.

An independent Regulatory Commission dismissed those charges but found Sturridge guilty of two others, in which it was alleged the player told his brother to bet on a potential move away from Liverpool to Spanish side Sevilla.

A move to LaLiga never materialised and he joined West Brom instead on loan. The commission found Sturridge – who is a free agent following his release by Liverpool — was in breach of FA rules because he passed the information on for betting purposes.

However, the FA disagrees with the findings and will appeal against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed.

“Mr Sturridge faced 11 charges,” the FA statement reads.

“Nine of those charges (1a, 1b, 2, 5, 6a, 6b and 7-9) concerned alleged breaches of the inside information rule, in that, it was said, Mr Sturridge had provided inside information to friends and family about his possible transfer moves in January 2018, which information had then been used for, or in relation to, betting. Those charges were dismissed by the regulatory commission.

The regulatory commission found proved charges 3 and 4, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him [Daniel] to Sevilla FC.

“In issuing that instruction, the regulatory commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

“By way of sanction, the regulatory commission imposed on Mr Sturridge a six-week suspension from participation in any domestic football matches [including friendlies], such suspension being effective from 17 July 2019.

“Four weeks of that ban have been suspended until 31 August 2019, meaning that Mr Sturridge will be able to resume participating by 31 July 2019 in the event he commits no further breaches of FA Rule E8. In addition, the regulatory commission imposed a fine of £75,000 on Mr Sturridge.

The FA respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission’s findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

